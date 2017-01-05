Total Body Workout

“Play Ball: How to Do a Total-Body Workout with Only a Medicine Ball” I love doing medicine ball (weighted ball) workouts! But most people don’t realize that they can use just one item to condition their total body. You can strength train and work up a sweat—hitting upper, lower-body and lots of core—with just one medicine ball. And they’re fun because you can throw them up and catch them during squats and slam them on the ground for great core work, stress relief and cardiovascular exercise; med-ball slams are my favorite!! I can demo 4 exercises that people can use in a circuit for a great 20-minute workout

 

Dana Santas CSCS, E-RYT

Pro Sports Mobility Coach

CNN Health Yoga Expert

