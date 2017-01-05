Toll-by-plate bill shocks Hillsborough woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you use the Crosstown or Leroy Selmon Expressway, you need to check your Toll-by-Plate bill.

Julie Hennessey got one for $252.83.

“Normally, I would just pay it, but I was shocked. This doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is charging her for tolls from March 2015, almost 2 years ago, through February 2016.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Ms. Hennessey explained.

She insists she paid her toll fees to Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson (LGBS), a company THEA used to collect toll bills.

When she got the $252.83 invoice she contacted the Expressway Authority.

“I was on the phone with them about 20 minutes, and they went through all the records, they said they didn’t see a single payment all of 2015,” Hennessey said.

“And it was my responsibility to prove that I paid Linebarger.”

So she called Linebarger and Company. She learned it no longer collects for THEA.

“They told me they had no access to any records, no payment records, no toll records, nothing. They couldn’t even pull my tag up. They couldn’t pull up the account, nothing,” Hennessey said.

Quite the predicament.

According to Hennessey, the Linebarger company sent her to the Expressway Authority. She says the Expressway Authority sent her to Linebarger and Company, which sent her back to THEA. So she contacted Target 8.

Target 8’s Steve Andrews reached out to the Expressway Authority.

According to spokesperson Sue Chrzan, THEA was able to locate two payments Hennessey paid LGBS in June and August 2015. Then, she was invoiced four more times for a total of $179.48. She also has new tolls that have gone to collections for $55.85.

Add in the collections fee and the total is $252.83.

Chrzan said in an email, “Please ask her to contact me. We can even set up a payment plan if needed. We will also waive the collections fee -as a one-time courtesy.”

According to Chrzan, if a toll bill is not paid within 60 days it goes to collections. Collections sends out another notice. If that isn’t paid, a hold is placed on the vehicle’s registration.

According to the invoice Hennessey received, these tolls went unpaid for nearly two years and no hold was placed on her vehicle’s registration.

“How would I have a tag? she asked.

When asked why, Chrzan said she would check.