Tampa road closures during National College Football Championship weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa officials have provided information about road closures ahead of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.

Tampa will be ground zero for college football fans attending Monday’s game and all the weekend events before it. More information is available here.

More information on closures is available here.

Here are the released closures:

  • Tampa Bay Boulevard from Dale Mabry Highway to Himes Avenue is closed until Tuesday night, officials estimate. See alternate routes here.
  • Cass Street from Doyle Carlton Drive to Ashley Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 7 from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Franklin Street from Channelside Drive to Old Water Street will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 pm.; Saturday, Jan. 7 from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.
  • The southbound Ashley Drive outside lane will be closed until midnight Thursday.
  • Both directions of Gasparilla Plaza from Cass Street to Ashley Drive will be closed until around midnight on Jan. 10.
  • Both directions of Bayshore Boulevard will be closed from Howard Avenue to Brorein Street for the Extra Yard 5K from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
  • The Platt Street Bridge/Channelside Drive will be closed from Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street for the Extra Yard 5K from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

 

