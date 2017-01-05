Surprising late night snack may help you sleep better

(WFLA) — A recent study is suggesting late night fruit snacks may actually be better than the historic milk choice.

The Advances in Nutrition study found eating kiwis and cherries will help you sleep better.

Specifically, eating two kiwis one hour before bedtime was found to help adults with self-reported insomnia fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Also, drinking one cup of tart cherry juice in the morning and night helped insomnia and reduced unfortunate wake-ups. The two studies were conducted on healthy adults and another on people with chronic insomnia.

It said the reason is because cherries and kiwis have antioxidants, which may protect against cell damage and inflammation. These are characteristics often found in people with sleep disorders.

Both fruits are also packed with melatonin and serotonin which are known natural chemicals to help keep you dreaming longer.

The findings aren’t necessarily definitive, but researchers said there’s no harm in giving them a try.

