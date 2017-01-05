St. Pete residents on edge after rash of car break-ins

Paul_Mueller By Published:
beforeofburglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  (WFLA) – Residents are on edge in one St. Petersburg neighborhood after a rash of car break-ins, while one car was even stolen.

Neighbors in the Riviera Bay section of the city tell News Channel 8 a group of teens appear to be targeting certain parts of the neighborhood.

They say they’re casing the area before they strike.

One neighbor showed News Channel 8 clear video of several teens, in what is believed to be a stolen car, stop in the middle of 82nd Avenue North and then fan out into the neighborhood.

What you can’t see, off camera, neighbors say is them jimmying car and house doors.  On that one street alone, several car windows were smashed.

Neighbors said they live in fear and feel violated as they combat the problem by setting up a neighborhood crime watch as well as installing surveillance cameras on their houses.

See that video and hear from neighbors tonight on News Channel 8 beginning at 5.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s