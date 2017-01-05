St. Pete residents on edge after rash of car break-ins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents are on edge in one St. Petersburg neighborhood after a rash of car break-ins, while one car was even stolen.

Neighbors in the Riviera Bay section of the city tell News Channel 8 a group of teens appear to be targeting certain parts of the neighborhood.

They say they’re casing the area before they strike.

One neighbor showed News Channel 8 clear video of several teens, in what is believed to be a stolen car, stop in the middle of 82nd Avenue North and then fan out into the neighborhood.

What you can’t see, off camera, neighbors say is them jimmying car and house doors. On that one street alone, several car windows were smashed.

Neighbors said they live in fear and feel violated as they combat the problem by setting up a neighborhood crime watch as well as installing surveillance cameras on their houses.

See that video and hear from neighbors tonight on News Channel 8 beginning at 5.

