Speaker Ryan says GOP will try to cut off taxpayer money for Planned Parenthood

Advocacy groups supporting abortion rights say President-elect Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have “awakened a sleeping giant” in their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The groups say repealing the health insurance law will require millions of women to pay more for health care, particularly for contraception and cancer screenings.

The groups and about two dozen Democratic lawmakers made the comments to reporters on Capitol Hill on the same day that House Speaker Paul Ryan says the GOP will try to cut off taxpayer money for Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards says her organization’s clinics are the only source of health care for many people. She says Ryan is essentially “pledging to deny women access to basic health care across this country.” She says her group will be fighting back.