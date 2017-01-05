South Carolina women chained inside storage container ‘making progress,’ attorney says

Kala Brown, left. Image WSPA

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — Today Kala Brown’s attorneys were in court, arguing for an independent receiver of funds to be set up for Todd Kohlhepp.

After the hearing, the attorneys told us that Brown was “doing good, she’s doing as good as you can expect. She’s making progress and we’re very hopeful for her.”

Brown was found chained inside a storage container on a 95 acre property in Woodruff belonging to convicted sex offender Todd Kohlhepp.  Brown and her boyfriend Charlie David Carver had been missing for more than 2 months.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said that Brown told investigators that she witnessed Kohlhepp shoot Carver, before she was chained.

Carer’s family said after the hearing that they were frustrated that Kohlhepp is currently being represented by an indigent defense, that is funded by tax payer dollars.

“They’re using my taxes to pay for representation for the man that killed my son,” said Chuck Carver.

Carver was found buried on Kohlhepp’s property along with missing Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie.

Kohlhepp confessed to investigators that he was also responsible for the Superbike Motorsports quadruple murders in 2003 in Chesnee.

Carver said that the community’s support and prayer are helping them get through this difficult time.

