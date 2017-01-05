Shots fired in Haines City Walmart parking

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City Police Department confirmed there was a shooting in the Haines City Walmart parking lot.
Police said the incident started as an argument in the store, and is possibly domestic.
Haines City Police Department said one woman was airlifted after being shot in the abdomen. She is expected to survive.
The scene is reportedly about to be cleared.
They are searching for a “known” person of interest.
This story is developing. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
