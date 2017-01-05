SCHEDULE: Weekend events in downtown Tampa leading up to National Championship game

TAMPA, FL — Starting Friday, January 6, Tampa Bay will host a series of events designed to allow college football fans to make lifetime memories ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship rematch of Clemson vs. Alabama at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, January 9. Championship Campus, which will stretch from Amalie Arena along Tampa’s picturesque waterfront, will host College Football Playoff signature events that are expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors to downtown.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! is a free three-day music festival that will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Seating is first-come, first-served and gates will close when the park’s capacity is reached. Times are subject to change, but below is the expected schedule:

Friday, January 6: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Interactive activities

• Social media contests

• Chick-fil-A promotions and free samples

• Chance to win cash prizes

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

• The Shadowboxers

• Clare Dunn

• Headline performance by Eric Paslay

Fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 7: Gates open at noon

Interactive activities

• Social media contests

• Special guest appearance by Dr Pepper’s Larry Culpepper

• Chick-fil-A promotions and free samples

• Chance to win cash prizes

• ESPN talent appearances (ESPN will broadcast SportsCenter from AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!)

Local recording artists

• Southern Train

• Save the Radio

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

• Cold Ward Kids

• Rachel Platten

• Headline performance by Flo Rida

Fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 8: Gates open at noon

Interactive activities

• Social media contests

• Special guest appearance by Dr Pepper’s Larry Culpepper

• Chance to win cash prizes

• ESPN talent appearances (ESPN will broadcast SportsCenter from AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!)

• Performances by the Alabama and Clemson bands

Local recording artists

• Trigger City Trio

• Soul Circus Cowboys

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

• Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharoah will help introduce the bands

• Jamie N Commons

• Gavin DeGraw

• Headline performance by Usher

Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Playoff Fan Central is a 200,000-square foot college football themed park and will take place at the Tampa Convention Center. Family-friendly experiences such as youth clinics, autograph sessions and pep rallies will highlight the three-day event. Playoff Fan Central runs Friday, January 6 (3 – 8 p.m.), Saturday, January 7 (Noon – 8 p.m.), and Sunday, January 8 (Noon – 8 p.m.). Single-tickets are $8 ($10 day of event) and children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Groups of 20 or more can be purchased for $5 per ticket.

Activities include:

• Allstate Field Goal Kick

• Allstate Interactive

• Chick-fil-A Pint Size Playoff

• Chick-fil-A Interactive

• Wilson Quarterback Challenge

• Wilson X Ball Interactive

• Nissan Heisman Trophy Area

• College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy Display

• Ford Dive Pass

• Capital One Dash & Agility

• Capital One Championship Stage and Autograph Area

• Capital One 360 Cam

• Buick Interactive

• Official CFP Merchandise Store

• LEGO Trophy

• College Football Hall of Fame Display

• Dr Pepper Interactive

• AT&T Interactive

• ESPN Extra Yard for Teachers

• Panini Interactive

• Goodyear Interactive

• Championship Field

• Alabama and Clemson Season Recaps

On Saturday, January 7 (9 – 11:30 a.m.), fans are invited to attend Media Day at Amalie Arena. The event is free. Fans will have a unique opportunity to watch members of the national media conduct interviews with coaches and student-athletes prior to the title game. ESPN will broadcast live from the event.

The Extra Yard 5K on Sunday, January 8, will benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. The race begins at Amalie Arena and incorporates a scenic route down a portion of iconic Bayshore Boulevard. The event will begin at 8 a.m.

Taste of the Championship is scheduled for Sunday, January 8 (7 – 10 p.m.) at the Florida Aquarium. Ticket holders will experience an exclusive night of great food and entertainment featuring some of the most exclusive chefs in Tampa and some of college football’s greatest legends. Proceeds from the elegant event benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Finally, to celebrate the first College Football Playoff National Championship played in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and the College Football Playoff have teamed up for Championship Beach Bash, which will take place on Sunday, January 8 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. The free, family-friendly event will feature a pep-rally atmosphere with games, live music and more.

To learn more about the ancillary events in connection with the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, visit http://www.collegefootballplayoff.com and follow @CFBPlayoff on Twitter. Fans are also encouraged to download the official mobile app of the College Football Playoff, “CFP Gameday.”