Reward offered for info in suspected Hillsborough arsons

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A reward up to $8,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in eight arson cases in Hillsborough County.

The fires happened between Nov. 13, 2016 and Dec. 14, 2016.

Deputies said they’ve noticed a pattern with each case. They all happen in the Seffner/Mango area, and whoever is setting them leaves behind graphite.

“It’s just a matter of time before one of these places are lit on fire, and God forbid, there’s going to be someone inside, and now we’re looking at someone who has been seriously injured or killed,” said Larry McKinnon, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Just one call for arson is too many, but with eight different occasions, deputies worry this will happen again.

“It’s really pathetic that someone would go out there and burn someone’s property and put people’s lives in jeopardy. It’s frustrating we don’t have the information we need to make an arrest,” said McKinnon.

Detectives suspect it’s someone in their late teens or early twenties, but that’s about the only information they have.

“We’re working around the clock to solve that case, but like many other cases throughout the years, these cases are solved by the public,” said McKinnon.

No matter how small the tip, detectives want the information.

Deputies ask whoever is committing the crime to stop being selfish.

“I’m sure all these people that are doing it have family, they have mothers and they have fathers and I’m absolute certain they wouldn’t appreciate it if it were their families properties,” said McKinnon.

If you have any information, you can call crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).