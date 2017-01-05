Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Sriracha Garlic Chicken

Sriracha Garlic Chicken with Corn and Peach Rice Quinoa Blend

Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and fresh fruit parfaits for dessert. Marinating with acid (like lemon juice) will penetrate proteins faster than blends alone. We do not suggest marinating the chicken breast overnight in this recipe.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb)

Produce

3 lemons, for zest/juice

1 small red onion

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1 cup matchstick carrots

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

Frozen

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup peach slices

Dry Grocery

2 tablespoons basil pesto

2 (3-oz) pouches boil-in-bag multi-grain rice medley

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic sriracha seasoning

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon honey

Large zip-top bag

Nonstick aluminum foil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare chicken through step 1 (5 minutes)

Prepare quinoa through step 2, begin to bake chicken (15 minutes)

Complete quinoa and chicken; serve (25 minutes)

Sriracha Garlic Chicken

Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 lemons, for juice

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic sriracha seasoning, divided

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

Large zip-top bag

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup matchstick carrots

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Squeeze lemons for juice (3 tablespoons). Combine 1 teaspoon sriracha

seasoning, garlic paste, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in zip-top bag; add chicken. Knead bag to coat chicken; let stand 15 minutes (or up to 1 hour) to marinate. Slice onion; chop cilantro.

2. Whisk in a medium bowl: remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice and honey until blended. Add onions and carrots; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes to marinate, stirring occasionally, or until carrots are tender.

3. Place chicken on baking sheet. Bake 15–18 minutes and until chicken is 165°F. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Toss cilantro and remaining 1/2 teaspoon sriracha seasoning into carrot mixture. Top chicken with carrot mixture. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 170kcal; FAT 3g; SAT FAT 1g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 350mg; CARB 11g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 23g; VIT A 110%; VIT C 35%; CALC 2%; IRON 6%

Corn and Peach Rice Quinoa Blend

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

2 (3-oz) pouches boil-in-bag multi-grain rice medley

1 lemon, for zest/juice

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1 cup frozen peach slices

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup presliced green onions

2 tablespoons basil pesto

Steps:

1. Cook rice following package instructions. Zest/grate lemon peel (no white, 1 teaspoon); squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).

2. Place corn and peaches in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 2–3 minutes or until thawed.

3. Stir rice into corn and peaches. Stir in remaining ingredients until blended. Serve.

NOTE: Use fresh peaches, if available, instead of frozen.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 8g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 48g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 7g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 100%; CALC 4%; IRON 8%