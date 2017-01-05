PHOTOS: Help us find the family who lost these pregnancy photos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota beach lifeguard found lost photos of a pregnant couple, and is trying to track them down.

Joe Securo, has been a lifeguard for 27 years and has found many items during his career. But, he said finding the SD card with photos was one of the most unique experiences yet.

“We find a lot of stuff, but nothing that is this special,” Securo said.

He initially found the SD card with photos about two years ago on Lido Beach in Sarasota. Securo said he tried to find the owner, but no one claimed it.

“My heart crunched for these people who must be missing happiness after losing [the SD card],” Securo said.

