New Year, New Stronger You

When it comes to losing weight, 90 percent of all New Year’s resolutions fail, and a new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition may reveal why.

The study proved that drug addict and carb junkies have a lot in common when it comes to cravings. Cravings are the #1 reason people fall off the “weight loss wagon” — and most people never recover.

Researchers say the findings show that the quick spike and subsequent crash in blood sugar that comes after eating highly processed carbs activates the reward and addiction center of the brain much like the cravings a drug addict would experience. The study suggests avoiding refined carbohydrates as a good weight-loss strategy to help offset the strong cravings carbs induce.

But how easy is it for a carb junkie to go cold turkey?

“It can be extraordinarily difficult to just cut carbs out of your life and I find it’s one of the biggest obstacles most of my clients have to achieving their weight loss goals,” says celebrity nutrition and fitness expert, Lisa Lynn who is a go-to expert for Dr. Oz and was Martha Stewart’s personal trainer for 13 years. “When it comes to carbs you have to have an intervention of sorts to really shock your body and brain into a new way of thinking.”

Lynn says not all carbs are bad. For example, whole grains and carbohydrates in vegetables take a long time to break down, raising the blood sugar slowly, whereas refined carbs are the real culprits (such as sugar, corn syrup and white flour) that cause sharp spikes in the blood sugar. And it’s the refined carbs that most Americans find themselves struggling with that causes the brain to crave even more food as a reward. Lynn will discuss three refined carb intervention techniques that can recalibrate your mind and ultimately your body from unwanted food cravings within 24 hours:

Intervention Technique #1: A Green Apple a Day – You can effectively shut off your hunger hormone first thing in the morning by simply swapping out that bagel with a green apple. Green apples are the ideal on-the-go, low-calorie snack that contain no fat or cholesterol and has less fructose than a red apple. They are effective at shutting down your hunger hormone because they have the ability to lift blood sugar to just the right level. Plus, the antioxidants in green apples may help prevent metabolic syndrome, a condition marked by excess belly fat or an “apple shape.”

No Time for a Workout? Try the new “Un-Workout Workout”

1)Chair Squats (Potty Squats)

2)Door Jam Push-Up (can be done at your desk or kitchen countertop)

3)Frog Crunch/Chair Crunch

4)Chair Dips

5)Brisk “Conference Call Walk” every hour to reach 10,000 steps daily

Intervention Technique #2: Control the Slip Ups with Supplementation: In any intervention there will be an occasional slip up; someone in the office will order pizza or if you don’t have that slice of birthday cake you’ll offend someone. Lynn says it’s impossible to go through the day and not expect that we will encounter a carb dilemma which is why she recommends the use of supplements as tools. It takes the right tools to kill cravings. The best tool for this is LynFit Carb Edge. It contains the right amount of the best quality white kidney bean extract that literally paralyzes the enzymes that digest starch so carbs cannot be broken down into sugar. The white kidney bean extract has been clinically shown to reduce starch digestion and promote weight loss (Carb Edge also contains over a dozen specialty ingredients that make losing weight faster and easier). It works by temporarily binding with the enzyme that digests starch, preventing a portion of the carbohydrates from being broken down into sugar and stored as fat. One capsule before a meal can block up to 65 percent of unwanted carbs without causing gastric distress according to a study published in Nutrition Business Journal.

Intervention Technique #3: Make Your Mochaccino that Boosts Metabolism 25 Percent and Kills Cravings Before they Begin – Dessert drinks and ice cream are some of today’s most tempting fast food pick-me-ups. To fight against the urge Lynn says a homemade DIY mocha protein latte can give you the satisfaction of a frothy dessert without hijacking your brain into addiction mode. She can tell you how to turn any gourmet coffee, juice or dessert drink into a protein-based treat that will not only kill food cravings but also help boost your metabolism. Whey protein is also known for halting the stress hormone known as cortisol (which increases blood sugar and depresses the immune system) and keeping it from rising.

Recipe: Melt Fat Double Chocolate Mochaccino

(2 Scoops) LynFit Complete Whey Protein Chocolate Powder

(½ Cup) Water

(4–5) Ice Cubes

(1 Tsp) Granulated Coffee

(1 Tsp) Cocoa Powder *OPTIONAL

Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend all of the ingredients until desired level of consistency. Drink up!

