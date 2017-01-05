Largo murder victim’s mother, best friend grieve their loss

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – Christine Gifford still can’t believe her 24-year-old son Quade is gone. Largo police report Quade Gifford was shot and killed in his apartment the night of New Year’s Eve.

Jared Compton, 19, has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge. Deputies are holding him in jail without bond.

Compton told investigators he went to the apartment to confront Gifford about a relationship he was having with his ex-girlfriend. There was a confrontation, and Compton fired several shots, hitting Gifford.

Gifford died from his injuries.

Christine Gifford recalls a giving son, who would’ve done anything for anyone. “He was helpful, giving, had a great sense of humor. (He had a) big smile that could light up a room. His eyes could light up a room,” she said, wiping the tears from her eyes. “He was good and would’ve helped anyone and went out of his way to help family and friends, even people he didn’t know. He was kind and giving.”

Jason Breaux was Quade Gifford’s best friend. He said his friend was always responsible and never took risks. That’s why processing his death in this manner is hard to stomach.

“He never really took any chances, which was the crazy thing about how all of this went down. I’m not kidding,” Breaux said. “He was a pretty straightforward person. He was always careful.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with Quade’s final expenses. Breaux said the outpouring of support from the community has been heartwarming. “I didn’t think anybody was going to jump into it,” he said. “And a lot of people in the community have already came out.”

Christine Gifford recalls the last conversation she had with her son, who had just set out on his own with his new girlfriend. “He told me, ‘Mom, I’m happy. I’m in a really good place, and, I got a good girl.”