Largo murder victim’s mother, best friend grieve their loss

Friends set up a gofundme page to help with final expenses

News Channel 8 Reporter Chip Osowski By Published:
Christine Gifford
Christine Gifford

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – Christine Gifford still can’t believe her 24-year-old son Quade is gone. Largo police report Quade Gifford was shot and killed in his apartment the night of New Year’s Eve.

Jared Compton, 19, has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge. Deputies are holding him in jail without bond.

Christine Gifford
Christine Gifford

Compton told investigators he went to the apartment to confront Gifford about a relationship he was having with his ex-girlfriend. There was a confrontation, and Compton fired several shots, hitting Gifford.

Gifford died from his injuries.

Christine Gifford recalls a giving son, who would’ve done anything for anyone. “He was helpful, giving, had a great sense of humor. (He had a) big smile that could light up a room. His eyes could light up a room,” she said, wiping the tears from her eyes. “He was good and would’ve helped anyone and went out of his way to help family and friends, even people he didn’t know. He was kind and giving.”

Jared Compton
Jared Compton

Jason Breaux was Quade Gifford’s best friend. He said his friend was always responsible and never took risks. That’s why processing his death in this manner is hard to stomach.

“He never really took any chances, which was the crazy thing about how all of this went down. I’m not kidding,” Breaux said. “He was a pretty straightforward person. He was always careful.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with Quade’s final expenses. Breaux said the outpouring of support from the community has been heartwarming. “I didn’t think anybody was going to jump into it,” he said. “And a lot of people in the community have already came out.”

Christine Gifford recalls the last conversation she had with her son, who had just set out on his own with his new girlfriend. “He told me, ‘Mom, I’m happy.  I’m in a really good place, and, I got a good girl.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s