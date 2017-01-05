Headlines: 10-year-old shot, killed; Events leading up to Nat’l Championship game; Gov. anti-terrorism plan

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, January 5.

TODAY’S WEATHER

It feels cooler this morning, but temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Clearwater police investigating after 10-year-old found shot to death. Read more

SCHEDULE: Weekend events in downtown Tampa leading up to National Championship game. Read more

Early morning blaze reported on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico. Read more

Elephant calf now roaming safari at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. Read more

2-year-old injured in Hillsborough crash that killed father. Read more

Bobcat enters Florida home, attacks family dog and scratches FWC officer. Read more

Lakeland veteran haunted by guilt of spraying Agent Orange on airbase. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

The ‘Best Time to Buy Things,’ from Consumer Reports – See here