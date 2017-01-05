Gov. Scott announcing plans to hire Florida anti-terrorism agents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Rick Scott will be in Tampa Thursday to announce plans to hire 46 anti-terrorism agents for the state.

Scott discussed the idea in Orlando Wednesday, the site of the Pulse nightclub attack in which 49 were killed and more than 50 were injured by Omar Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS.

He said he was devastated by the carnage at the club.

Scott said he plans to ask state legislators to approve nearly $6 million to pay for the new hires.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials claim the agents would look for terror-related intelligence and deal with terror-related crimes.

The governor will discuss the new plan at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the FDLE office on Lois Avenue in Tampa.