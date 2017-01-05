Father killed in Hillsborough crash, 2-year-old son injured

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — A man was killed and his 2-year-old son injured in a crash in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Bryan Anthony was traveling northbound on Henry George Road, just south of Old Hopewell Road, around 6:15 p.m. when the crash occurred. Deputies say Anthony lost control of the vehicle while attempting to pass several vehicles ahead of him, leaving the roadway and striking a large utility pole on the side of the road.

Anthony died upon impact with the pole.

His 2-year-old son, who was unrestrained, was transported via helicopter to Tampa General Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

