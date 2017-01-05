Elephant calf now roaming safari at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team introduced the world to Stella, a female elephant calf born recently, on Thursday.

Stella is now roaming the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris with her mother, Donna, 28, who gave birth to the park’s seventh elephant, according to the Disney Parks blog.

The baby spent some times behind the scene where she bonded with her mom and other elephants.

Donna became pregnant through natural breeding in Jan. 2015.

Disney also provided video of the adorable calf, shown below.

