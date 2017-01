CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Lincoln Avenue at the Lindru Garden Apartments.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in a bottom-floor apartment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No further information was released.

