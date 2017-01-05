Celebrities, national media to arrive for National Championship Thursday evening

Avery Cotton Published:
finalchampionshipbanner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown Tampa has officially been transformed into National Championship central.

Huge banners are hung throughout the city, some as tall as the hotels themselves.

“It’s super exciting! This is such a wonderful thing for Tampa,” says Morgan Headstrong.

Celebrities and media are expected to arrive in town beginning Thursday evening.

ESPN’s Mike and Mike show will broadcast live from Jackson’s Bistro. Owner Christopher McVety says it’s expected to draw a big crowd and will draw a lot of business to his restaurant.

Meanwhile, ESPN commentators will be broadcasting near the concert stage in Curtis-Hixon Park.

People News Channel 8 spoke with seem to agree about who they’re really excited to see perform: Usher.

Usher plays Sunday night.

