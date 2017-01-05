Bulls head coach Strong names offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – University of South Florida Head Coach Charlie Strong announced the first addition to his Bulls coaching staff Thursday afternoon.

Strong named Sterlin Gilbert as offensive coordinator.

Gilbert served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Strong at Texas during the 2016 season and previously was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulsa, Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

“Sterlin has put together a tremendous track record of developing players and producing highly productive offenses that build on his players strengths,” Strong said.

“He’s young and passionate about his players and the game of football. We are excited to have Sterlin on our Bulls staff and to have him working with the very talented players we have at South Florida.”

Gilbert’s Texas offense ranked 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12 in rushing.

“I’m excited to join Coach Strong at South Florida and to get to work building on the great season they just had,” Gilbert said.