TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews have responded to a crash on westbound Fowler Ave after a semi-truck fell off I-75 onto Fowler Ave.

Fowler Ave eastbound has two lanes open, westbound has one lane open.

Fire crews report there is a small fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates.