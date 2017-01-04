Tampa preps for National College Football Championship

Mayor Buckhorn on College Football National Championship preparations.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National College Football Championship is less than a week away in Tampa and Mayor Bob Buckhorn is excited.

“This is a community that prepares for this. We train for it and when it’s our game day, we go execute,” said Buckhorn.

The city is planning for free concerts at Curtis Hixon park and a sudden influx of fans from Clemson and Alabama. curtishixonpreps

“This is an opportunity for Tampa to showcase itself once again to the world,” said Buckhorn.

It’s also an event the Tampa Police has been thinking about for more than a year.

“We’ve been training for the last year, specifically for this event, between table top exercise and practical application, going out and training at these venues and conducting our own surveys of these venues. I think we are well prepared,” said Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward.

Ward said he’s also depending on citizens to report anything they see that looks out of the ordinary.

“There is no minor incident that is going to go unchecked. So, if the public sees something that’s important to them, they need to let us know and we’ll address it,” said Ward.

On the field at Raymond James Stadium, work started soon after the end of the Outback Bowl on Monday.

Crews rolled up the turf in the center of the field and rolled out fresh new sod for the game.

Buckhorn said the city has been planning, prepping and training for this event for two years and he’s happy it’s all coming together.

