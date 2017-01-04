St. Pete man who lost weight encourages others to keep resolutions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s easy to set New Year’s resolutions. Keeping them is the hard part.

“I didn’t make one this year. I find that I can never keep it up,” says Kathy Orchard.

Her husband Greg is determined though, saying he hopes to get in shape.

That was the hope of one man, Hank, last year. He made the resolution to finally get in shape.

He was able to do that by attending classes at Orange Theory Fitness in St. Petersburg.

“They’re all very motivating, even when I hit that mid-year slump,” he said.

Through weekly gym classes, eating right and motivation from his trainers Hank kept his 2016 resolution, lost 20 lbs and has also been able to change his mindset to being a healthier version of himself.

“Once you’re able to change that mindset and get past the hurdles, it becomes a lifestyle. I hope to keep my 2016 resolution up through this year as well.”

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters