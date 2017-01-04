SPCA looking for forever homes for 4 dogs with special needs

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The SPCA Tampa Bay is looking for forever homes for four dogs with special needs.

The dogs were surrendered to the SPCA several weeks ago. They have a neurological disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia. The dogs’ symptoms include head bobbing, limb tremors, clumsiness, unsteadiness on their feet and the inability to judge distance, according to the SPCA.

“Even with these mobility issues, the dogs are very much adoptable and can have a long, enjoyable life. They just need the right forever home that can provide a little extra attention and care,” an SPCA representative said.

The dogs are named Sport, Che Che, Tessa and GG.

The SPCA Tampa Bay is located at 9099 130th Ave. N. in Largo.

