SeaWorld Parks announces leadership change for Tampa, Orlando parks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced leadership changes for the company’s parks in both Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday.

Current park president of the Orlando parks has announced his retirement after 42 years.

President of Bush Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Jim Dean has been named park president of SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

“Jim is an outstanding theme park leader who has led excellence, performance and growth in Tampa. I am pleased to now have him at the helm of our flagship operations in Orlando,” said Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Vice President of Discovery Cove Stewart Clark has been named park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

The changes will be effective Jan. 16.