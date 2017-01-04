SeaWorld Parks announces leadership change for Tampa, Orlando parks

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
seaworldgeneric

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced leadership changes for the company’s parks in both Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday.

Current park president of the Orlando parks has announced his retirement after 42 years.

President of Bush Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Jim Dean has been named park president of SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

“Jim is an outstanding theme park leader who has led excellence, performance and growth in Tampa.  I am pleased to now have him at the helm of our flagship operations in Orlando,” said Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Vice President of Discovery Cove Stewart Clark has been named park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

The changes will be effective Jan. 16.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s