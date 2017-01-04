Tampa Bay area Sears, Kmart stores among nationwide closures

(WFLA) – Sears announced Wednesday it is closing more stores. The closures include Sears and Kmart, which is owned by the company, locations.

“Seritage Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust that Sears CEO Eddie Lampert spun off from the retailer, said in an SEC filing Wednesday that Sears had exercised its right to terminate the leases on 19 unprofitable stores,” CNBC reports.

This is not the first time Sears has announced closure. In April Sears Holdings Corp. said it will close 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears stores as it struggles to restore profitability.

Here are the Florida Kmart stores slated for closure, according to Business Insider:

1801 NW US Hwy 19 in Crystal River

501 N. Beneva Road in Sarasota

19400 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte

2111 S. Federal Highway in Ft. Pierce

1501 Normandy Village Parkway in Jacksonville

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee

4955 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples

111 Town and Country Dr. in Palatka

McGregor Point Shopping Center in Fort Myers

Only one Florida Sears store was on Wednesday’s closure list. It is:

Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales

Earlier Wednesday Macy’s announced it is closing 68 stores, including multiple Tampa Bay area locations. These stores are part of an August 2016 closure announcement, which included around 100 total stores.