Ride Uber free during College Football Championship weekend

Tampa residents and football fans may not have to worry about parking woes this weekend. AT&T wants to help fans celebrate the College Football Championship in Tampa. Fans will be able order up free Uber rides around Tampa Jan. 7-9, courtesy of AT&T.

Here’s how it works:

Riders can open the Uber app and request “FOOTBALL” from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday as Tampa celebrates the College Football Championship weekend.

Select riders will be given the ability to watch live football action via on-board Samsung tablets powered by the AT&T network.

Be patient. Demand is expected to be high and availability to be limited.

The service is available to anyone, not just AT&T customers.