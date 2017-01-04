Deadly shooting closes roads in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two streets are closed in a St. Petersburg neighborhood while police investigate a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say three people were shot at 3827 First Avenue South. At least one victim has died.

Police have not released the names of the injured. No details have been released about who may have shot the victims and if police are looking for a suspect.

First Avenue South and Central Avenue are closed to traffic from 37th Street to 40 Street while detectives investigate.

