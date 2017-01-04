Pathless Woods

Daytime Web Staff Published:
rsz_pathless_woods

In November 2016, the new Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art opened with the site-specific installation by American artist Anne Patterson.  Pathless Woods is an interactive, multi-media installation in which the visitor is invited to walk through a forest of ribbons – sometimes the path is very clear and at other times it is not. The title is taken from a line of Byron’s poetry, “There is a pleasure in the pathless woods” and references that the visitor can find his or her own path through the installation with each choice determining outcome. Pathless Woods continues Patterson’s exploration into creating synesthetic environments begun with the 2013 project Graced With Light installed to great acclaim at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco.

The Exhibit Goes until Early May.  For more information: https://www.ringling.org/events/pathless-woods

 

