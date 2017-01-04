New Bishop to be installed in St. Petersburg today

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)— On Wednesday, a new Bishop will be installed to lead hundreds of thousands of Catholics in the Tampa Bay area.

After Pope Francis appointed him back in November, Reverend Bishop Gregory L. Parkes will be officially installed as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

Bishop Parkes will succeed retiring Bishop Robert N. Lynch, who has served in the Diocese of St. Petersburg since 1996. Bishop Lynch is 75 years old, which is the age Catholic canon law requires bishops to turn in their resignations in to the Pope.

Prior to his new appointment, Bishop Parkes served in the Diocese of Pensacola- Tallahassee.

His installation mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg on Wednesday at 2 p.m. It is not open to the pubic due to limited seating.

News Channel 8 will have live coverage of the installation mass at 2 p.m. on Great 38.

A live stream of the installation mass can be seen at dosp.org and a live radio broadcast can be heard at WBVM Spirit FM 90.5.

MORE INFORMATION: http://dosp.org/blog/installation-mass-for-bishop-gregory-l-parkes/

