McDonald’s giving free meals to officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

McDonald’s of Tampa Bay is inviting local police officers to stop in and enjoy a free Extra Value Meal on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – Monday, January 9.

Law enforcement officers are invited to enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner Extra Value Meal. Members of the community are invited to come in to the restaurants to thank and show support to the officers.

No purchase is necessary, but law enforcement officers must show valid badge to redeem (in-store only, limit one free offer per customer).

WHEN: Monday, January 9, 2017, any time of the day.

WHERE: All participating Florida McDonald’s locations, including any of the 205 McDonald’s across 13 counties in the Tampa Bay area.

