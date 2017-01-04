Man reported missing in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing Tuesday.

Deputies say Jose Luis Gonzalez, 64, left his Tampa home to go to Lincoln Land, 1928 Sherwood St., in Clearwater. He called his wife at 3 p.m. stating he was lost and not feeling well. Phone contact was last made at 8:15 p.m., but there was no conversation, only breathing and tapping noises could be heard, deputies report.

Gonzalez was traveling in a tan 2008 Chevrolet van that is wheelchair accessible and has special handles. Gonzalez is a double leg amputee and is a diabetic that takes insulin.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 6’1″, 210 lbs., bald, brown eyes, no facial hair, double leg amputee. Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.