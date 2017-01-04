Man reported missing in Tampa Bay area

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Jose Luis Gonzalez (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
Jose Luis Gonzalez (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing Tuesday.

Deputies say Jose Luis Gonzalez, 64, left his Tampa home to go to Lincoln Land, 1928 Sherwood St., in Clearwater. He called his wife at 3 p.m. stating he was lost and not feeling well. Phone contact was last made at 8:15 p.m., but there was no conversation, only breathing and tapping noises could be heard, deputies report.

Gonzalez was traveling in a tan 2008 Chevrolet van that is wheelchair accessible and has special handles. Gonzalez is a double leg amputee and is a diabetic that takes insulin.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 6’1″, 210 lbs., bald, brown eyes, no facial hair, double leg amputee. Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s