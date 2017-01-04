Macy’s closing Tampa Bay area stores

(WFLA) – Macy’s announced Wednesday it is closing 68 stores, including multiple Tampa Bay area locations. These stores are part of an August 2016 closure announcement, which included around 100 total stores.

Stores that remain open will be restructured. The company said it estimates 6,200 people will be laid off.

“The significant restructuring of the Macy’s, Inc. operations to focus resources on strategic priorities, improve organizational agility and reduce expense,” the company said in a press release. “The actions announced today are estimated to generate annual expense savings of approximately $550 million, beginning in 2017, enabling the company to invest an additional $250 million in growing the digital business, store-related growth strategies, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and China. These savings, combined with savings from initiatives implemented in early 2016, exceed the $500 million goal communicated in fall of 2015, one year earlier than expected.”

CNBC reports, “Macy’s shares tumbled more than 9 percent after the market’s close Wednesday after it posted disappointing holiday sales and released the locations of 68 of the 100 stores it plans to close as it looks to turn around its performance … Macy’s comparable sales fell 2.1 percent in November and December, which was at the low end of its previous guidance. It maintained its 2016 comparable sales guidance of a 2.5 percent to 3 percent decline, but expects full-year diluted earnings to be in a range of $2.95 to $3.10. It had previously been expecting $3.15 to $3.40.”

Here are the Tampa Bay area stores Macy’s plans to close:

Lakeland Square in Lakeland

Sarasota Square in Saraosta

University Square in Tampa

In April, Sears Holdings Corp. said it will close 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears stores as it struggles to restore profitability.

The ailing company had said in February that it would accelerate the closing of unprofitable stores. It says the move is expected to generate a “meaningful level” of cash from the liquidation of store inventories and from the sale or sublease of some of the related real estate.

The Tyrone Square Sears store has been slated to close this month. However, Sears officials said that was not part of the larger closing. That store was previously sold to another company who is tearing it down. Sears said it’s not part of an effort to remain financially viable.