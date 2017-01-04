Largo Amscot clerk stops thief from cashing stolen checks

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amscot customer is thanking one of the clerks after he stopped a thief from cashing her stolen checks.

Largo detectives said Brian Shaughnessy tried to cash a $200 dollar check from the Chase Bank account of the victim on Friday.

Police said the clerk knew Shaughnessy had cashed a previous check from the victim and was attempting to cash a third. The clerk called the number provided by Shaughnessy for the victim.

The clerk told detectives he was sure the woman claiming to be the victim on the phone was not actually her.

The clerk then dialed a number Amscot had on file for the victim. The victim advised the checks were stolen and she had not written any checks for Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy claimed he did pave work for the victim and that the money was a tip. Police say he could not identify the woman’s home when driven by the address.

He was charged with forging checks.