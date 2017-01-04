Hernando burglars still on the run after leading deputies on wild, multi-county chase

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Four suspects are on the loose after a brazen burglary early Wednesday morning at the Target store at 4401 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Investigators say a witness spotted four black men inside the store taking items and putting them into an SUV parked in front of the store. Minutes after the call, deputies arrived on scene but the suspects had taken off.

Dispatchers put out a BOLO for the BMV SUV and not long after, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Brooksville police officers spotted it. They refused to stop and a wild chase ensued through several counties until the four suspects bailed out of the SUV.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks twice, but were unsuccessful. In one case, the driver steered toward a deputy who had to jump out of the way. The driver wound up near an apartment complex in the Pine Hills section of Orlando. All four suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Orange County deputies and Orlando police searched the area and as of last check, they are still searching for the four suspects.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the suspects breaking into the Target store and stealing items.