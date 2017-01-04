Headlines: Man killed in Hwy 60 crash; New Bishop installed in St. Pete today; Tampa welcomes college football fans

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, January 4.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Watch for a few showers this morning as a cold front passes. Less humid air by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

2017 College Football National Championship: What to Know Before You Go – See here

Man killed in Highway 60 crash in Hillsborough. Read more

New Bishop to be installed in St. Petersburg today. Read more

FHP: ‘Truly a miracle’ driver of tractor-trailer that crashed off I-75 is alive. Read more

WATCH LIVE: Little eaglet eating 1/2 lb. of fish a day! See here

Pinellas school bus driver arrested for DUI while students on board due in court. Read more

Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC. Read more

DON’T MISS IT

