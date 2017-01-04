Florida corrections officer accused of sex with inmate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested in Orange County.
Ericka Koger, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning following an investigation by the department’s inspector general.
She’s accused of having sex with an inmate, and also of having been paid to bring drugs and cellphones into the facility, officials said.
WESH 2 News confirmed that Koger works at the Central Florida Reception Center, which is a prison for men in Orlando operated by the Florida Department of Corrections.
She was released on $2,700 bail.
