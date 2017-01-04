FHP: Woman killed in Pinellas County taxi crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old woman was killed in Pinellas County Wednesday evening when the taxi she was riding in turned in front of another vehicle, troopers said.

Joseph Castro, Jr., 37, of Clearwater, was driving the taxi around 6:58 p.m. Castro was driving the taxi northbound on US 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At Royal Boulevard, he turned left into the path of a Ford Mustang, troopers said.

As a result of the crash, the taxi ended up on the outside shoulder of US 19.

The victim, Mignonne Coyle, of Canada, and another passenger were in the taxi. Coyle was taken to a local hospital. She died because of injuries sustained in the crash, troopers said.

The second passenger, 72-year-old Frank Coyle, sustained serious injuries, troopers said. In addition, Castro suffered serious injuries.

None of the Mustang’s occupants were injured, troopers said.

 

