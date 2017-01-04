Fans petition Disney to make Leia Organa official Disney princess

(WFLA) – A Utah man has started a petition to make “Star Wars” character Leia Organa a Disney Princess.

Cody Christensen, of Cedar City, Utah, started the petition on change.org.

“After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess,” Christensen said in the online petition.

“What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess, as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

Fisher reprised her role as the iconic Leia Organa in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and her character also appears in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

She passed away at the age of 60 on Dec. 27.

The petition will be delivered to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger when it reaches its goal of 35,000 signatures.

Christensen currently has 25,032 signatures on the petition.

“I’m signing because… I love all the Star Wars film[s] and she is my favorite, an icon and a character to look up to and I know when my daughter grows up, she’ll always love her and she would even more as a Disney princess,” user Samantha Porter, of the United Kingdom, commented on the petition.

“Princess Leia is the pinnacle of girl power and she much be remembered as such,” said another user, Alexandra Dixon.

Disney has not commented.