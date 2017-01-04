Bomb threats called into two Central Florida Jewish centers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)- Two bomb threats have been called into Jewish centers in Central Florida, authorities said.
One of the threats was called into Chabad of South Orlando on Sand Lake Boulevard, and the other to the The Roth Family Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando on Maitland Avenue in Maitland, Orange County authorities said.
Maitland police said the threat to the Jewish Community Center was reported shortly before 11 a.m. The caller suggested there may be a bomb at the Holocaust Resource and Education Center and the adjoining Jewish center.
Orange County fire officials said they were called to a similar bomb threat at Chabad a short time later.
Both facilities have been evacuated.
Further details were not immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
