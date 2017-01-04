Bobcat enters Florida home, scratches wildlife commission officer

(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)
(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)

(WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife commission officers responded to the report of a bobcat that entered a home on Thursday.

The bobcat had entered the home through an open front down and refused to exit the screened in porch at the rear of the home, even after a door had been opened to allowed it out.

During extraction of the animal using a standard catchpole, the bobcat became very aggressive.

One FWC officer sustained two scratches and his ballistic vest prevented a more serious injury to his body.

The animal was put down due to its unusual behavior and the remains were taken to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.

The injured officer received first aid at the North Port Regional Medical Center, as well as standard precautionary medical treatment per agency protocol.

Unless an animal is sick or injured, bobcats are generally elusive and not aggressive toward people.

The FWC provided further information about bobcats and their presence in Florida.

