Beloved two-headed calf named Lucky died at 108 days old in Kentucky

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WFLA) — A two-headed calf named Lucky died in Kentucky after 108 days of living a full and happy life.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross spoke with the McCubbin family who treated the sweet girl like a pet. Lucky reportedly took naps with the four McCubbin children.

Brandy McCubbin said her kids took the calf’s death well and that she “was the one who was a mess.”

The calf had four eyes, two noses and two mouth, but was stable and “loved by many.”

McCubbin said, “She wasn’t in pain. I think her body just gave out!”

Over the past few months the family raised $1,200 to help her. They were initially trying to raise $500 for a scan to see if the calf’s cleft palate could be repaired, which would allow her to eat hay.

But now, the McCubbin’s are deciding which charity to donate the funds to in Lucky’s honor.

Brandy McCubbin said, “Lucky was a story of faith, hope and love!”

