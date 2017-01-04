4-year-old suffers head trauma in Polk County crash

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies, fire and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bartow Wednesday morning.

The investigation suggest Victoria Pedroza, 26, of Mulberry was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 17 North onto Bomber Road.

Pedroza turned in front of Christine Stills, 47. Stills’ four-year-old daughter was secured in a front-facing child seat at the time of the accident.

Stills’ daughter suffered head trauma and was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a pediatric trauma alert.

Pedroza was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and her head struck the windshield.

Both Pedroza and Stills were taken to Winter Haven Hospital with minor injuries.

Neither speed nor impairment are thought to be factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

