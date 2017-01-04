4-year-old suffers head trauma in Polk County crash

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
R-NEW-AMBULANCE

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies, fire and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bartow Wednesday morning.

The investigation suggest Victoria Pedroza, 26, of Mulberry was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 17 North onto Bomber Road.

Pedroza turned in front of Christine Stills, 47.  Stills’ four-year-old daughter was secured in a front-facing child seat at the time of the accident.

Stills’ daughter suffered head trauma and was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a pediatric trauma alert.

Pedroza was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and her head struck the windshield.

Both Pedroza and Stills were taken to Winter Haven Hospital with minor injuries.

Neither speed nor impairment are thought to be factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s