3 Pinellas County school buses involved in crashes Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say three Pinellas County school buses crashed on the first day back from winter break, though no students were injured.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that all three crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says one bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a car rear-ended the bus in Lealman and then fled the scene.

In another crash, authorities say a car ran a red light in Clearwater and collided with the bus, sending it crashing into a light pole.

Officials say the third crash involved a bus failing to stop at a stop sign in St. Petersburg and colliding with an SUV. That bus driver was cited.

