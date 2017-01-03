YUM! Girl Scouts add S’mores cookies for 100th season of sales

(WSPA) – S’mores flavored cookies will be added to the list of Girl Scout cookies this year to celebrate the 100th season of sales.

It joins the list of other cookies available:

• S’mores

• Thin Mints

• Caramel deLites / Samoas

• Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

• Shortbread / Trefoils

• Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

• Lemonades

• Savannah Smiles

• Thanks-A-Lot

• Toffee-tastic

• Trios

They say the sales are the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world.

“To think that for 100 years Girl Scouts have been powering their experiences through the sale of cookies is inspiring. We thank the communities we serve for supporting the financial education and incredible experiences offered to girls through the sale of Girl Scout cookies,” said Kim Hutzell, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands.

Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season, according to the Girl Scouts.

They say 100% of it stays with the local council and troops.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017 is from February 24 to 26.

They say Girl Scout councils around the country will be hosting events and cookie booths for cookie enthusiasts to get their hands on the iconic treats and join in the fun.

To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, click here.

