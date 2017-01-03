WATCH: Python wrestles gator in Florida

File photo from Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters
File photo from Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters

(WFLA) – A Palm Beach Post reporter captured incredible footage in Big Cypress National Preserve.

“You hear a big splash in Big Cypress, chances are it’s an alligator diving into the swamp, most likely after being startled from a roadside sunbath by an approaching human,” reporter Joe Capozzi writes. “But this was one big splash followed by another big splash. And another and another. I stopped my bicycle to see what all the ruckus was about.”

There it was. “An alligator was rising tail first and belly up over the surface of the water and then plunging back down. It was clear it was moving against its will. Then, as the gator rolled over and sank, something else came into view: the muscular coils of a very large snake.”

Read Capozzi’s entire account of the incident here.

