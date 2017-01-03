USF fires men’s basketball coach

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
USF Bulls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball coach was fired Tuesday, the USF Director of Athletics announced.

Mark Harlan announced that “after a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change.”

Harlan said he met with Coach Orlando Antigua on Tuesday to inform him and thank him for his service to USF.

Assistant coach Murry Bartow will serve as interim head coach for the remainder for the season.

“We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success,” Harlan said.

“We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best.”

Harlan said a national search to find USF basketball’s next coach will begin immediately.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s