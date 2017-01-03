USF fires men’s basketball coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball coach was fired Tuesday, the USF Director of Athletics announced.

Mark Harlan announced that “after a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change.”

Harlan said he met with Coach Orlando Antigua on Tuesday to inform him and thank him for his service to USF.

Assistant coach Murry Bartow will serve as interim head coach for the remainder for the season.

“We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success,” Harlan said.

“We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best.”

Harlan said a national search to find USF basketball’s next coach will begin immediately.