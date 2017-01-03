U.S. Rep. Crist’s office distributing tickets to Trump Presidential Inauguration

(WFLA) – If you’ve ever wanted to go to a presidential inauguration, this could be the year to do it.

Congressman Charlie Crist announced on Tuesday that his office will be distributing tickets to the 2017 Presidential Inauguration on a first-come, first-served basis to residents of Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The inauguration will be held in Washington D.C. on January, 20, 2017.

To request tickets send an email to FL13ticketrequest@gmail.com and include the following information-

Full name

Phone number

Preferred email address

Home address (residence must be confirmed to be within Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which can be verified by visiting http://www.house.gov/ and entering your zip code into the box at the top right-hand corner of the homepage)

Number of tickets (limit 2 per individual request)

Requests must be received by 12:00 noon on Monday, Jan. 9. Constituents will be notified whether or not they have been allotted tickets.

For those receiving tickets, they must be able to pick them up from the Congressman’s D.C. office (427 Cannon House Office Building) between Monday, Jan. 16 and Thursday, Jan. 19. Tickets may be picked up between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. No tickets will be distributed after 5:00 p.m. on the 19th.

Inauguration planning tips

Washington, D.C. will be experiencing large crowds for the Presidential Inauguration. It is often the coldest time of year; inaugural attendees typically stand outside for extended periods of time. There is high demand for air travel, as well as housing, you may experience difficulties securing accommodations for your trip and might want to plan accordingly. Congressman Charlie Crist’s office is not able to assist with travel arrangements.

Details about the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, including information from the District of Columbia regarding lodging, transportation, security measures, and street closures can be found here.