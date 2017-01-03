SUV crashes into Tarpon Springs home: ‘I felt the whole house shake’

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Going through the rubble left from a Ford Escape that crashed into his home, Sean Williams was in good spirits, all things considered. However, it was a different story at his house around 1:00 a.m.

His wife, Tammy says, “I felt the whole house shake and I looked at my husband Sean, and said ‘Did somebody just hit our house?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, call 911.”

Sean says he ran outside to find a middle-aged black man had crashed an SUV into the front corner of his home.

“He was swearing the whole time saying he’s got to get out of here. Then he just took off running,” said Williams.

The car left a massive hole in Sean’s man cave. Thankfully, no one was in that room at the time, but if this happened a few months ago, things would have been much worse. That room used to be their young daughter’s bedroom. Tammy says she noticed a lot people speeding down her road, often times using it as a cut through.

“I would be afraid of people flying up and down these two roads we live on, and I was afraid something like this would happen. So my paranoia caused me to move them to a back room we have,” she says.

Tarpon Springs police are still looking for the driver of the car. The driver, though is not the owner of the car. Police contacted the owner who lives in Dunedin. They say he told them he had loaned his car to an acquaintance on Christmas Day, but had not seen it since.

Police tell News Channel 8 they believe the man who was driving the car at the time of the crash was not the person the owner had loaned the car to.